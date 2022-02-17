NYC judge slams prosecutors over no-bail bid for teen accused of armed robbery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City judge berated prosecutors for refusing to ask that their teenage client be held on monetary bail after he was indicted for his participation in a violent robbery.

Hunter Robinson, along with four others teenagers, allegedly pistol whipped a 15-year-old boy after stealing his wallet, phone, sweatshirt, Canada Goose coat and shoes back on Jan. 6.

On Wednesday, it was indicated that the prosecution would want to reconsider the bail conditions. Stephen Antignani, acting Supreme Court Justice presiding over the case, dismissed the prosecutors before reminding them of the decision-making hierarchy of the court when they tried to counter Antignani’s decision, according to the New York Post.

“I’m not changing the bail conditions today,” said Antignani. “First of all, this is my courtroom. “I make the determination. Not you. Not the DA’s office. I do.”

During Robinson’s previous arrangement last Saturday, Judge Melissa Jackson, denied the District Attorney’s plea to for Robinson to be released with a 6 p.m. curfew.

“I can’t understand why you are not asking for some form of monetary bail in a case as serious as this,” said Jackson.

The defense cited Robinson’s lack of criminal history, his job cleaning classrooms before school, and his school grades that consist of As and Bs.

“I understand. He’s been hanging out with the wrong people and his mother can’t control that,” Jackson said according to the New York Post. “I am denying the application. I’m remanding him. He is going to have a little taste of what it’s like to be charged and hanging out with the wrong people.”

Robinson’s accomplices in the robbery included two teenage brothers who were recently accused of firing shots and striking a NYPD officer in the foot, according to the New York Post.

Stephen Antignani, who says there is no new information for him to reconsider Robinson’s arrangement following the indictment, will decide on a bail package for the defendant at a later date. His next court hearing is dated for Feb. 23.