NYC homeless man arrested in assault of 73-year-old man during attempted robbery

A homeless man in New York City has been charged with shoving a 73-year-old man to the ground and attempting to rob him in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities said.

Dominic Staton, a 34-year-old homeless man, was located and arrested in connection to the assault and attempted robbery, police announced Tuesday.

The incident began when Staton allegedly tried to grab the 73-year-old man’s wallet out of his hands while the victim paid for lottery tickets inside a Midtown Manhattan convenience store on 8th Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The victim wouldn’t let the suspect take his wallet and quickly left the store, according to authorities.

Police shared surveillance video that shows the victim crossing the street when the suspect approaches him from behind. The unknown male is seen shoving the older man to the ground and kicking him multiple times as bystanders look on.

The suspect again tried to steal the victim’s wallet, but was unsuccessful, police said. He fled on foot to the subway on West 40th Street and 8th Avenue, where he was seen on video jumping a turnstile.

The 73-year-old man suffered pain, swelling and an abrasion around his left eye and was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue. Police said he was last known to be in stable condition.

Staton was charged with attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny and assault, police said.

As of March 27, citywide robberies rose to 3,631 year-to-date – a 46.1% increase compared to the 2,485 reported robberies during the same period in 2021, according to NYPD statistics.