NYC homeless man arrested for allegedly stabbing Eric Adams campaign volunteer

A homeless man was arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing of a campaign volunteer for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams.

Gary Oliver, 34, was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. in the Bronx and has been charged with attempted murder, the New York Police Department said.

The 42-year-old campaign volunteer was stabbed around 2:30 p.m. on June 20 near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Bronx in an attack that was captured on video. As the victim falls to the ground, the attacker appears to keep knifing him near a parked vehicle, according to the footage.

Days after the incident, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators were searching for two males in connection with the stabbing. He said the victim was not cooperating with authorities and that he appeared to know his attacker.

No other arrests have been made.

The New York Post reported Oliver has been arrested nearly 50 times. He said nothing as he was walked out of the 40th Police Precinct Friday morning.

Calls to the Adams campaign from Fox News have not been returned.

The volunteer was also homeless, Adams said after the attack, according to the Post.

“When I met him he said, ‘I have a long criminal record. I’ve done horrible things in my life,'” said Adams, a former NYPD captain who serves as Brooklyn borough president. “‘I’m homeless. I’ve had a real bad life.'”

“We didn’t vet him, we didn’t ask what was your criminal record,” he noted. “He was a volunteer. He was not a staffer. He came off the streets, and he wanted help.”