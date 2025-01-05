NYC group robbed 49 stores all over city, stole ATMs, cash: police

A robbery crew is wanted in New York City after stealing ATMs and tens of thousands of dollars in cash from 49 stores across the city in a span of three months, according to authorities.

Police said the trio of burglars struck 49 stores across Upper Manhattan, The Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens between Sept. 19 and Dec. 26, the New York Post reported.

The group stole ATMs from inside the stores and made off with cash and other goods before speeding away in getaway cars that were also stolen, police said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Police said that the burglary group stole $40,000 in cash from two robberies in September, though the total dollar amount from the stolen ATMs over the three-month period was uncertain.

The NYPD released surveillance video on Saturday showing two unidentified suspects carrying an ATM out of a store.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

Authorities asked the public for any information about the suspects involved in the burglary pattern.

As of Dec. 29, 2024, public police data shows 12,923 burglaries were reported citywide year-to-date, a 6% drop compared to the same period in 2023.