The funeral for fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora began Wednesday morning, just hours after the sixth cop shot so far this year in New York City was wounded during an attempted carjacking.

Mora’s flag-draped casket was transported to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan Tuesday, as mourners gathered for the 27-year-old’s wake. Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell are among those expected to deliver eulogies at the funeral.

Thousands of law enforcement officers gathered outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral last week for the funeral for Mora’s 22-year-old partner, officer Jason Rivera.

MOTHER OF SLAIN NYC BURGER KING CASHIER BEGS BIDEN TO HELP FIX CITY’S CRIME CRISIS

Rivera and Mora were fatally wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem on Jan. 21. Rivera died that night, Mora days later.

The suspect, Lashawn J. McNeil, was shot by a third officer at the scene and later died from his injuries.

Speaking at her husband’s funeral last week, Rivera’s widow, Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera, called out newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and a system that “continues to fail us.”

President Biden is expected to visit New York City Thursday to meet with Adams and discuss gun violence.