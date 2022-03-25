NYC event planner Lauren Pazienza’s lawyer says she’s no spoiled rich girl

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City event planner Lauren Pazienza was indicted Friday in connection to the death of a beloved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach, as her lawyer griped about her portrayal in the press.

The exact charges against Pazienza, 26, remain sealed, but she was arrested on first-degree manslaughter and assault raps for allegedly shoving Barbara Gustern so hard, she fell and struck her head on the pavement.

She did not appear in Manhattan Criminal Court for the brief hearing, but her attorney, Arthur Aidala, said that her parents had posted her bond, and she was expected to be released from Rikers Island later Friday.

Pazienza has been locked up at the infamous jail on $500,000 cash bail over $1 million bond since surrendering Tuesday.

Aidala told a group of reporters gathered outside the courtroom Friday that his client wasn’t from a wealthy family.

“I love how her father is being portrayed as some big shot rich guy,” Aidala said of Dan Pazienza, who owns Suffolk County Cesspool Service, a sewer company ran out of a modest office in Holtsville, Long Island. “He literally, literally digs holes where our human waste goes in, and he works by himself with two helpers with a shovel digging ditches.”

Lauren Pazienza, who had worked as an event coordinator for luxury furniture brand Roche and Bobois, has been dubbed a “cesspool scion” and a “socialite.”

The Fashion Institute of Technology graduate’s parents bought their home in an upscale suburb in Port Jefferson, New York, for about $570,000 in 2017, public records show.

“She is far from a young woman who grew up in a very spoiled, privileged environment,” said Aidala, who added that her fiance, Microsoft employee Naveen Pereira, is standing by her.

The couple’s wedding was scheduled for June – but it’s unclear if they will go forward with the ceremony.

That will be a personal matter for them to discuss,” Aidala said of the nuptials. “The whole family is traumatized but everyone is very supportive of her.”

Prosecutors say that Pazienza, who did not know Gustern, called her a “bi—” before pushing her March 10 in what they described as an unprovoked attack. Gustern bled profusely before losing consciousness and later died of her injuries.

No motive has been offered for the violent outburst against the famed voice couch whose students have included Debbie Harry.

Former classmates told Fox News Digital that Pazienza, who has no prior criminal record, was a bully in school.

She’s due back in court April 25. If convicted of the top charge, she faces up to 25 years in prison.