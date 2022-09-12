NYC ‘duck sauce killer’s’ wife alleges ‘sadistic and violent sexual abuse’ in plea to drop gun charges

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

The widow of New York City’s accused “duck sauce killer” is alleging that he raped and beat her for years in a new plea to have weapons charges lodged against her dropped, reports say.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, allegedly shot himself to death on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial for the deadly shooting of Chinese food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, allegedly over an ongoing dispute with the restaurant over duck sauce.

His once estranged wife and now widow, Dorothy Hirsch, alleged in new court filings Monday that she was subjected to years of beatings and rape and would not have dared stopped Glenn Hirsch from hiding a trove of weapons inside her apartment, New York Daily News reported.

“Glenn’s acts of brutality against Dorothy (before and during their marriage) included sadistic and violent sexual abuse, striking, cutting and menacing her with weapons, punching her, slapping her, threatening to kill her, extortion and contempt,” Dorothy Hirsch’s lawyer, Mark Bederow, wrote.

NYC ‘DUCK SAUCE KILLER’S’ NOTE CLAIMS INNOCENCE, CITES RIKERS ISLAND CONDITIONS AS REASON FOR SUICIDE

Dorothy Hirsch said she lived separately from her husband when police executed a search warrant on her apartment and found eight guns stashed in a closet. Bederow wrote that despite prosecutors knowing that “Dorothy was a longtime victim of Glenn’s domestic violence,” they green-lit her June arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glenn Hirsch’s record included 10 sealed arrests between 1991 and 2012, mostly relating to alleged violent attacks on his wife, involving one incident where he was accused of holding her captive in a motel room, pistol-whipping and raping her.