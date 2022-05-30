NYC crime crisis: Shocking video shows man randomly stabbed in Manhattan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shocking video released by the New York City Police Department shows a man being randomly attacked by a masked assailant with a large knife while walking down the street in Manhattan on Thursday.

The video shows the suspect dressed in all black with a balaclava mask covering his face. He’s seen getting off of a black E-bike before walking over to the sidewalk near East 63rd Street and 3rd Avenue on the Upper East Side, police said.

The 29-year-old victim is seen in the video wearing a baseball cap, white mask and carrying a brown paper bag. The suspect approaches him, pulls out a knife and slashes the victim multiple times in the back and left arm. The entire attack happened in broad daylight.

Police say the victim did not know the attacker, and it happened without provocation.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD is still searching for the suspect and is asking for the public’s help to locate the alleged stabber.

