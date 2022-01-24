NYC council member demands ‘racist’ NYPD be closed down: ‘Thugs in blue’

The New York City police department should be closed down, all criminals should be released from jail and police officers are a “racist, rogue military force” who are “thugs in blue.”

So says the new city council member who represents the Harlem district where the shocking ambush of two of the NYPD’s finest occurred Friday night.

Democrat Socialist Councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan has spent a career attacking the NYPD that she says needs to be dismantled because it is a suppressive tool of White American society.

“Let’s make Harlem and NYC safer by defunding the police and funding the people,” she tweeted during the campaign last year.

“Always remember that the police & prison systems were created to preserve slavery. To break the chains we must fight for total abolition.”

“We cannot reform a system of policing that is so firmly rooted in racism. Defund and abolish NYPD! The police have never served our communities. They don’t prevent crime. They are an occupying force created to terrorize poor people and enforce racial hierarchies & class divides.”

Critics say Jordan is unfit to hold public office.

“She, among so many others have no business being in politics,” says Joe Imperatrice, the founder of Blue Lives Matter, the law enforcement advocacy group.

“People are starting to see through the nonsense and people are going to start coming and running races and going for her and other seats, to start bringing back common sense and law enforcement, and law-abiding citizenship. She is just going to keep on going and spin her words, and people are going to look and say, ‘We cannot have this. We cannot have this anymore.'”

Jordan tweeted that she is “saddened” by the killing, saying, “I stand with the families of the fallen. To be clear, the death of police officers is not what abolition is. Abolition is an end to violence altogether.”

“The number-one reason why you get elected is to bring people together, to worry about the safety of your constituents, and then everything else falls into place. This whole nonsense with the divisiveness, the defund the police, and racism, we are seeing through it, enough is enough, let’s get back to reality,” says Imperatrice.

“How ludicrous this is. How many of her constituents want to abolish the police and eliminate the police? The police are needed more than ever by communities of color, which this person represents,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told Fox News. Kelly spent decades on the beat and was appointed commissioner twice.

“New York City has had a 100% increase in shootings,” he noted. “Tweets like this absolutely don’t help at all. I don’t know what constituents she is playing to, it’s not any sane constituents, I can tell you that.”

Jordan narrowly defeated a long-serving Harlem public official, former Council Member and State Sen. Bill Perkins, in the Democratic primary last year. She won by 104 votes. She grew up in Harlem, attended an exclusive Upper West Side private school and went on to receive an Ivy League education at Brown University. Since then, she has modeled herself on revolutionary Black activists and describes herself as “a poet, local activist, speaker, teacher … Black queer woman, and third-generation Harlemite on a mission to disrupt District 9 (Central Harlem) with radical love.”

She also called for springing all inmates, presumably including convicted criminals, from jail.

“We demand an immediate end to the racist & classist cash bail system, and the immediate release of all New Yorkers incarcerated at Rikers Island and in all NYC jails,” she tweeted last summer.

“You know what we need to do? Stop releasing violent criminals and start enforcing the law. If you want to play catch and release, go fishing. Don’t run for office, go fishing,” says Jennifer Harrison, the founder of Victims Right New York, who became an activist for crime victims after her boyfriend was stabbed to death.

“We have already seen the effects of these policies, to decarcerate and ending mass incarceration and blanket release mandates that have already been implemented across New York, and these are the results,” she says.

Jordan is also the author of “Mules Fight Back: 40 Activist Poems and Stories.” In her poem “Fear,” she wrote:

I’m not scared of the last

‘dangerous’ neighborhood

Featured on the nightly news

I don’t fear same sex couples, communists or homeless men

so-called terrorists

Nor ‘foreigners’ on ‘our shores’

not afraid of the drug war

So much as I fear thugs in blue.

She asks for people to “please share with care and give credit” to “(c) 2015 Kristin Richardson Jordan.”

In 2020, Jordan wrote: “A system born out of runaway slave patrols, that harbors racism within its very DNA.. A system where violence is inevitable. The concept of modern policing is so fundamentally broken that it must be dismantled.”

She also claimed:

“We have seen time and again that the NYPD treats Black and brown citizens as enemy combatants…the NYPD is a violent, inherently racist, rogue military force that does not keep our great city, or the people in it, safe. ..it must be defunded, and eventually abolished.

“Cops have been put back on their heels because of this dangerous talk,” says Kelly.

“What this means is cops will take more action and more people, especially people of color, will be victimized,” he says.

Jordan reportedly attended a vigil outside the precinct on Saturday night, where the slain officer worked.

Fox News has asked Jordan for comment, but her office has not gotten back to us.