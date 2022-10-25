NYC commuter dragged to his death by subway train

A 20-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon after a piece of clothing or backpack got stuck in the doors of a New York City subway train.

The victim was struck by a southbound 1 train just before 5 p.m. ET.

The New York Police Department told Fox News Digital in a Tuesday email that officers responded to a 911 call of a man struck by a train at 59th Street and Columbus Circle.

The department said the man was running for the train when the clothing or bag was trapped in the train’s doors.

“The victim was then dragged and struck by the train,” the NYPD said.

He was pronounced dead at the Upper West Side subway station.

“While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety,” he said.