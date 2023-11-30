NYC carjacking suspect lies in front of bus, stands on SUV: ‘He almost killed like 4 people’

A man was caught on camera crashing a stolen vehicle into a taxi and parked car in New York City prior to lying in the street in front of a bus and standing atop an SUV.

The incident unfolded at 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 at the southwest corner of Broadway and West 55th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

A victim reported that he was parked at the intersection when the suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old Terrence Brooks, made him fear for his safety before he got out of the vehicle.

Brooks then allegedly got in the vehicle and fled westbound on 55th Street prior to colliding with a taxi and a parked vehicle.

Footage captured by Jeremy Graf shows it all unfold. Following the crash, the suspect can be seen lying in the street in front of a bus as police arrive. The suspect then walks on top of an SUV that is stopped at the intersection.

Police surround Brooks and order him to step down. When he does not comply, an officer pulls him down, breaking the car’s windshield. The SUV’s driver who had left the vehicle appears to strike the suspect with his fist before police intervene.

At the end of the video, a man can be heard saying, “He almost killed like four people.”

According to police, Brooks was charged with grand larceny auto and reckless driving.

Online arrest records show Brooks’ bond was set at $3,500. He has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 1.