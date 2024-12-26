NYC cab driver who plunged into crowd of pedestrians was experiencing medical emergency, police say

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A driver whose yellow taxi cab hit six pedestrians when he jumped a curb in a New York City shopping district on Christmas Day was having a medical emergency at the time, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 58-year-old cab driver launched the cab over the curb, plunging the vehicle into a group of pedestrians at Herald Square at 6th Avenue and West 34th Street just after 4 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.

The NYPD would not elaborate on the type of medical emergency, but said the driver was taken to the hospital following the incident and is in stable condition.

NEW YORK CITY TAXI CAB PLOWS INTO GROUP OF PEDESTRIANS ON CHRISTMAS DAY, LEAVES AT LEAST 6 INJURED

Three others were also hospitalized, police said. Authorities said that a 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with lacerations to his leg; a 41-year-old female was taken to the hospital with a head injury; and a 49-year-old female was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

FIERY BOAT EXPLOSION IN FLORIDA MARINA LEAVES ONE DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED

The other individuals refused further medical treatment following the crash, police said.

Herald Square is a popular tourist destination, especially during the holiday season, where Broadway, Sixth Avenue and 34th Street meet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one was arrested following the accident.