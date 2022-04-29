NYC bystander stabbed by group outside club in Queens

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 46-year-old man in New York City was beaten and stabbed when he tried to stop a fight between a group and a nightclub bouncer in Queens.

The group was initially denied entry into El Pasillo when the man attempted to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted and stabbed on April 17 at 3:45 a.m. according to the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers.

Security video cameras captured the incident happen.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and the suspects fled the scene, according to FOX 5 New York.

People with information about the assault are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).