NYC brazen daylight $17K robbery caught on camera as 66-year-old victim beaten, dragged across pavement

Shocking footage shows the recent daylight robbery of a 66-year-old man beaten and dragged down a New York City street last week before thieves allegedly made off with a whopping $17,000 in cash.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Saturday released video of the incident that unfolded on Oct. 13 at approximately 1:20 p.m. within the confines of the 104th Precinct.

In it, the 66-year-old victim is seen lying on the payment, tightly clutching onto an item the suspect is pulling for.

The suspect drags the man across the sidewalk, as the victim still hangs onto his cash. The suspect stomps on the victim and punches him while he’s down several times before freeing the loot and running off.

The NYPD said the suspect approached the 66-year-old victim while he was walking down 71st Street in Middle Village from behind, pushed him to the floor and assaulted him while removing his property.

The suspect then ran away on foot and hopping into a maroon Ford Fusion, which fled towards Eliot Avenue.

A second individual operated a getaway vehicle, police said.

NYPD later released two images of the suspects wanted in connection to the theft of the $17,000 cash. They were seen on surveillance photos from a drug store on Eliot Avenue, FOX 5 NY reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.