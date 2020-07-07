NYC boy, 14, shot 3 times in broad daylight attack: police

A teenager in the Queens borough of New York City was shot three times in broad daylight, but is expected to survive, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The 14-year-old boy was approached by two people shortly after 5 p.m. Monday near 166th Street and Marsden Avenue in South Jamaica, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was alone at the time.

VIDEO SHOWS NEW YORK CITY DAD FATALLY SHOT WHILE CROSSING STREET WITH DAUGHTER

He was shot in the neck, torso and leg. The teen, who police said is a Queens resident, was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

NYPD TOP COP PEGS UPTICK IN RECENT VIOLENCE TO RIKERS INMATES RELEASED

Police said the motive for the attack is unclear. The gunman, or gunmen, has not yet been arrested.

WPIX-TV reported the Queens District Attorney was at the scene, where a pair of sneakers was spotted on the pavement. The shooting is still under investigation.

Monday’s attack was one of the most recent in a spate of shootings throughout New York City in the past several weeks.

From July 3 to July 5, the NYPD saw at least 44 shootings, which left 63 injured. The department recorded 16 shootings and 21 injured during the same time period in 2019.

During a news conference on Monday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monaghan said the city had experienced “one of the most violent weekends we’ve had in recent history and one of the most violent Junes we’ve had in recent history.”

There were 116 shootings reported between June 15 and July 2, a 205 percent increase from the same period last year, the New York Post reported.

Of the 39 murder victims reported in June, 28 suffered deadly gunshot wounds, while 33 of the 39 incidents took place outdoors, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NYPD officials have largely attributed the figures to the increase in gun violence to the partial release of Rikers Correctional Center inmates as a result of a bail reform law that took effect in January, as well as court closures in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, among other things.