NYC Asian woman's suspected attacker brandished metal object, witness tells Fox News

A man who was seen attacking an Asian woman outside an apartment building in Manhattan in broad daylight on Monday allegedly brandished a weapon that looked like a metal object, a witness told Fox News.

It was an active scene on West 43rd Street in Hell’s Kitchen on Tuesday, one day after a 65-year-old Asian woman was seen on security camera footage being brutally assaulted directly outside the building.

The video of the attack Monday appears to show the woman getting kicked in the stomach and subsequently falling. The assailant can be seen pummeling her while she is on the ground, kicking her in the head and body. A police source confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that the suspect yelled at the victim, “F— you, you don’t belong here.”

A witness who was working construction outside the coffee shop across the street at the time told Fox News that the man pulled out “something metal” that “looked like a knife” after he attacked the woman.

“The guy was yelling, I don’t know why. She didn’t do nothing to him,” Tony, who asked to be identified only by his first name, told Fox News on Tuesday.

“We were working here, heard screaming,” he said outside Grind coffee shop, just feet away from where the attack took place. “I don’t know why he went nuts.”

Tony told Fox News another man “ran out from the park to help” the woman following the attack, but then “that guy, the big guy” — whom Tony described as 6-foot-5 — pulled out what “looked like a knife.”

“He was holding something metal. He started yelling at the other guy, then finally he left,” Tony said. “He just started walking away and then the police got here.”

A police source confirmed to Fox News that its Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident and the suspect is still on the loose. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate, as well.

The NYPD did not comment on whether or not a weapon had been brandished during the attack.

The victim was heading to church at the time she was assaulted, a police source said.

“There was no reason for it, he just went nuts,” Tony added.

An individual described in reports as a security guard appeared unwilling to render aid to the woman and instead closed the door after the attack took place.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that the building staff who witnessed the attack but did nothing has been suspended, citing the management company.

On Tuesday, Calvin Hunt, 59, and his 13-year-old son Cameron, who Calvin said founded the group Asian Lives Matter, spoke out across the street from the apartment building.

They held signs that said “I stand with the Asian community” and “coronavirus is not Chinese.”

Calvin Hunt said they were “sick and tired of the assaults toward the Asian community.”

“It’s time for anybody to stand up,” he said.

“If we catch you doing something to anybody Asian, we’re not calling the police. We’re going to hold court [right there],” Calvin had said earlier.

They are praying for the victim’s family and for her recovery, Calvin Hunt said.

“For the security guard to stand there … what kind of heart do we have for human beings? This lady was beaten and he just closed the door,” he said.

The building staff at 360 W 43rd refused to answer Fox News’ questions on Tuesday, claiming management had not given the front desk any information to give to the press at this time.

A police source told Fox News that the woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, and that she sustained a fractured pelvis and contusion to the head. She is listed as stable, the source said.

“It’s just sad,” Calvin Hunt added. “I hope it changes, and it’s going to change today. Asian Lives Matter is going to be here … until it stops.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.