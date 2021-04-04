NYC ambulance crash leaves 9 injured, 1 critically: video

Surveillance video shows a car striking an ambulance in Brooklyn on Sunday, leaving nine people injured, one critically, officials said.

The ambulance was carrying a 95-year-old woman with a heart condition and her son, among others, WPIX reported.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Avenue N and Schenectady Avenue in Flatlands, cops said.

In the footage, the sedan appears to strike the ambulance from the right. Photos of the crash’s aftermath show the emergency vehicle turned over on its side and the Nissan Maxima lying in the distance with its entire front engine smashed in.

Nine people were injured in the accident, one critically, officials said. Seven people were rushed to area hospitals.

