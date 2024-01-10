NY Gov. Hochul turns sights to the possible removal of ‘offensive art’ of Native Americans in state Capitol

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul has turned her sights to Native American artwork in the state’s Capitol building, announcing that the artwork will be assessed to see whether it is offensive to Indigenous people.

“All New Yorkers should feel welcome and respected when visiting the State Capitol,” Hochul said in her 180-page 2024 State of the State policy book. “Unfortunately, offensive imagery and distasteful representations of populations in the art which adorns the Capitol can alienate visitors.”

The Democrat governor said that Indigenous people are “often depicted” in “harmful racial stereotypes” in artwork.

“Indigenous peoples, in particular, are often depicted in artworks in a manner that reflects harmful racial stereotypes and glorifies violence against Indigenous peoples,” she wrote. “Such depictions do not reflect the values of New York State.”

HOCHUL TALKS CRIME, HOUSING AS NATIONAL DEMS LOOK TO NEW YORK FOR BIG HOUSE GAINS IN NOVEMBER

In a press release, Hochul said that “offensive imagery and distasteful representation” in the state’s capitol can “alienate visitors.”

NY GOV. HOCHUL PUSHES FOR READING EDUCATION OVERHAUL TO ADDRESS DECLINE IN TEST SCORES

Hochul said that art that is older than eighty years old and represents Indigenous people will be assessed.

According to the State of the State book, Gov. Hochul will begin a “comprehensive review” of all art depicting Native Americans in the state’s Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To ensure that all New Yorkers are welcomed in the Capitol, this year Governor Hochul will commence a comprehensive review of artistic representation of Indigenous peoples in the Capitol, with invited participation from representatives from each of the nine Indigenous Nations,” the book said.

Kathy Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.