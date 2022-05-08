NY Gov. Hochul tests positive for COVID-19: ‘I’m asymptomatic’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “asymptomatic.”

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19,” the Democratic governor tweeted. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic.

“I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week,” she wrote. “A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.”

Hochul appeared at an event Friday in New York City alongside New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of March, NBC News reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also recently tested positive for the virus amid an uptick in cases in the state.