New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday will host the first meeting of a task force created to stem the flow of illegal guns into the state, just days after two Big Apple police officers were wounded, one of whom was killed, by a suspect allegedly using an illegal firearm.

Hochul will meet with members of the New York State Police, New York Police Department (NYPD), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and dozens of others from throughout the northeast as part of the efforts of the newly-created Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, the governor’s office announced Sunday.

The Democratic governor announced the creation of the task force during her 2022 State of the State address. She said it will serve the purpose of bringing “together law enforcement officials from nine northeastern states to tackle the urgent issue of illegal guns, which are contributing to violence and crime in New York and across the region.”

POLICE UNDER SIEGE: 3 OFFICERS KILLED, 2 MORE WOUNDED IN WEEKEND BLOODSHED ACROSS THE COUNTRY

“Too many lives have been lost because of illegal firearms that should never have been on our streets,” Hochul said in a press release on Sunday. “By convening law enforcement officials from across the region, we can share intelligence and strategies that stem the flow of illegal guns and keep New Yorkers safe.”

Just Friday, NYPD officers Jason Rivera, 22, and, Wilbert Mora, 27, were among the three cops responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in Harlem around 6:30 p.m. involving a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil.

2 NEW YORK CITY COPS SHOT, 1 KILLED, IN DEADLY EXCHANGE WITH SUSPECT, POLICE SAY

The trio arrived, met with the woman and had begun to approach the back bedroom, where they were told McNeil was staying.

next