A New York Democratic assemblywoman is walking back a “like” she made on Twitter comparing New York City police officers to Nazis.

New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou “liked” a tweet comparing the thousands of New York City police officers who attended the funeral for fallen Officer Jason Rivera to Nazis, according to the New York Daily News.

In response to a tweet where Niou said that New York City police officers were a “massive health risk to every New Yorker” for not wearing a mask within the subway system, one Twitter user compared the police officers to Nazis.

Niou liked the tweet, according to the New York Daily News. Niou did not respond to Fox News’ inquiries.

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER WILBERT MORA’S ORGAN DONATIONS SAVE 5 LIVES: ‘SOMEBODY DID RECEIVE THIS HERO’S HEART’

Rivera was shot while responding to a domestic violence call involving a mother and her son on Jan. 21. His partner, Wilbert Mora, was also shot and died days later in a hospital due to injuries sustained from the shooting.

When reached for comment on the “like,” Niou said that it was a mistake and un-liked it.

“Sometimes you just accidentally press stuff,” she told the New York Daily News. “I’ll unlike it … I wouldn’t have liked it.”

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER TOLD STUDENTS AT HIS HIGH SCHOOL TO ‘STAY STRONG’ IN 2017 VIDEO

She did not express regret for calling the maskless police officers a public health risk.

“The one thing I thought was disgusting was they were purposefully not wearing their masks. It was a show,” Niou said. “It was a show of force. That was a choice.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association responded to the tweet, and said that crime is increasing because New York legislators are “busy boosting anti-cop hate online.’

“This is why our streets have gotten out of control. Our legislators are busy boosting anti-cop hate online when they should be fixing the laws that they broke. We’re glad that New Yorkers sent a resounding message last week and again this week. We’re not going to let self-serving politicians divide us again,” Lynch told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.