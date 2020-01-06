NY day care provider arrested after allegedly leaving boy, 2, in scalding bath despite his cries

A Long Island day care provider has been arrested for allegedly placing a 2-year-old boy in a scalding hot bath and leaving him unattended “despite his screams,” police said on Monday.

Yenci Elizabeth Lopez, 19, was the child’s long-term day care provider in Hempstead, the Nassau County Police Department said in a press release.

The child was in her care Sunday when she allegedly put the child in the bath and left the child in the hot water for several minutes, police said.

She then allegedly left the child’s home around 6:30 p.m. without seeking medical attention for him, police said. The toddler was transported to a local burn unit for treatment of second-degree burns over nearly 20 percent of his body, according to police.

A police spokesman told NBC News that Lopez was related to the victim but did not elaborate.

Lopez was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Court records show she is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.