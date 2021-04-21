NY could see up to 6 inches of snow as mid-Atlantic hit with severe weather

Following days of warmer than average temperatures, a cold front brought snow to New York state on Wednesday and winter weather advisories are in effect upstate through the late afternoon.

Social media users documented large flakes and fresh powder as it carpeted city streets.

NATIONAL WEATHER FORECAST: FREEZE ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FROM TEXAS TO GREAT LAKES

Snow was falling steadily in Buffalo, with the New York Post and the National Weather Service (NWS) anticipating parts of the Empire State could see up to 6 inches.

“A strong storm will move through the Northeast tonight – Wednesday night. Areas to the left of the storm track will see some spring snow. To the right of the storm track, a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday, some of which could produce damaging wind gusts,” the agency’s Eastern Region said Tuesday on Twitter.

NWS’s New York Twitter accounts said Wednesday that the front would move across the area with showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday, as well as damaging winds and temperature drops.

“A cold front will move across the region with showers and thunderstorms expected later today. Some storms may produce locally heavy downpours, as well as some damaging winds. Behind the front, temperatures drop and it gets rather gusty tonight and Thursday,” a tweet from the agency’s New York, New York, account read, advising residents to “stay weather aware!”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Tuesday statement that he had directed state agencies to “track the weather system closely” and ensure that they are prepared to support any requests from local governments.

“I encourage all New Yorkers to drive safely, especially if you are traveling tomorrow morning,” he added.

NWS said that the intensifying low pressure system will move across the Appalachians into New England through Wednesday night and that “a swath of wet snow” totaling amounts of 6 to 10 or more inches is expected to expand north from New York through Friday morning.

Following the system, unseasonably and record cold air will surge in the Central and Eastern U.S. leading to widespread freeze watches and warnings.

By Friday, the cold air mass is expected to moderate as it continues moving east.