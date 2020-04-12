Nurses treating coronavirus patients find tires slashed at New York hospital

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis at a New York hospital were the victims of a vandal who slashed their car tires while they were working.

New York State Police said they nabbed the suspect after being called to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt at 7 a.m. Friday during a shift change.

“Investigation determined Daniel Hall slashed tires on 22 vehicles parked in the hospital parking lot,” police said.

Hall, 29, of Peekskill, N.Y., was charged with felony criminal mischief and possession of the illegal drug PCP.

Hospital officials said they would pay for the damage.

“We were shocked to hear of this incident, especially at this time when our employees are working tirelessly and courageously through this crisis,” New York-Presbyterian Hospital officials said in a statement to FOX 5 New York.

The hospital said that rather dwell on the incident, it was focusing on the “beautiful tribute” nurses received Thursday night at the start of their 12-hour shift.

Cops and firefighters had shown up at the hospital to pay tribute to the nurses and other hospital staffers treating COVID-19 patients.