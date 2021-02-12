Nurse crawls out of massive Texas pile-up, goes to work

A nurse managed to crawl out of the deadly pile-up involving 100 vehicles in Texas Thursday — and then went straight to work.

Rebecca Benson was grateful to have gotten out unscathed from the massive crash, which left six people dead and injured dozens more in Fort Worth.

“I am unbelievably blessed,” she told ABC13.

Benson had been on her way to work around 6:30 a.m. when she said her car began to slide on icy Interstate 35.

“I’m trying to not spin out and to figure out if I can stop. I mean, my foot was as close to going through the floorboard as it possibly could be,” she recalled.

“And I realized that there’s no stopping.”

She then crashed into a Coca-Cola semi and a car hauler semi that had created a sort of triangle on the highway.

“I wanted the car there and prayed to God that I would be okay and that’s when I hit them,” Benson said.

Benson said she was shaking in her vehicle every time other cars and semis slammed onto the pile.

“I looked in my rearview mirror and can see all of these cars heading towards me,” she said.

“That was the scariest part, knowing that I survived this part but now the chances of me getting completely smashed by all the cars and semis behind me.”

The scene was “like a zombie movie,” Benson said.

Benson was later helped out of the back of her pinned car by another motorist.

Once she was freed, she called up a colleague who happened to be nearby and was able to get a ride to the hospital where she works.

She was only checked out by doctors herself later, at the urging of her husband, and said she was left with neck and shoulder pain and a left elbow “bruised to the high heavens.”