Number of Americans who think the US has poor moral values hits record high: Poll

A record-breaking 50% of Americans say that the U.S. has poor moral values, while only 1% of Americans rate the country’s values as excellent.

“Americans’ views of the state of moral values in the U.S. are dismal, and their expectations for the future are grim,” reads the summary of a Gallup poll that was released last week. “This has generally been the case over the course of the 20-year trend, but negative ratings of the current state of moral values are the worst they have ever been.”

Asked the overall state of moral values in the U.S. today, half of the poll’s respondents indicated that they believe the country has “poor” values, an all-time high since Gallup began asking the question two decades ago. Only one percent of those polled thought that the U.S. has “excellent” moral values, while 12% rated the country’s moral values as “good.”

“Although negative views of the nation’s moral values have been the norm throughout Gallup’s 20-year trend, the current poor rating is the highest on record by one percentage point,” the Gallup summary reads.

While the amount of Americans who rate the moral values of the country as poor has been fairly consistent over the last five years, the number did decline to 43% in 2020 before rising again in the last two years.

Republicans were most likely to rate the country’s values as poor, with 72% of Republican respondents rating the values as poor, a number that has risen sharply since former President Donald Trump left office.

Democrats were less likely to give the country poor marks, with 36% rating the country’s moral values as poor compared to 48% who say “fair” and 15% who rated moral values excellent.

Respondents also didn’t indicate optimism that the state of the country’s values would improve in the future, with 78% saying the decline in values is getting worse.

The Gallup poll was conducted between May 2-22 and surveyed 1,007 U.S. adults. The margin of error was plus or minus four percentage points.