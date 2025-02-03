Number injured following Philadelphia plane crash increases to 24, some remain hospitalized

The number of people injured following the plane crash in Philadelphia has increased to 24, with four still hospitalized.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker stood alongside other officials during an update Monday afternoon about the latest on the medical jet crash investigation. Two of the four still in the hospital are in critical condition, and two are stable, she said.

Sean Duffy, who was just sworn in as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) six days ago, spoke about the response to the tragedy.

“I know that President Trump sends his condolences to the community and is offering resources and support as this recovery continues, and investigation continues,” Duffy said.

PHILADELPHIA PLANE CRASH INVESTIGATORS RECOVER MEDICAL JET’S BLACK BOX

Duffy added that the crater seen on crash scene footage implies that the aircraft came down at a “very steep angle.”

Investigators remain hopeful to get answers following the discovery of the cockpit voice recorder and enhanced ground proximity warning system from the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance Learjet 55 that went down on Jan. 31, killing all six Mexican nationals onboard. The devices are on their way to Washington, D.C.

EERIE PHOTOS SHOW INTERIOR OF DOOMED MEDEVAC JET THAT CRASHED IN PHILADELPHIA

“Both components will be sent to the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, DC for evaluation,” a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) statement on Sunday said. “NTSB investigators have recovered both engines. Wreckage recovery continues tomorrow and all of the wreckage will be sent to a secure location in Delaware for further examination.”

A person in a car was the seventh fatal victim of the fiery crash.

Jason Rodriguez, 38, who was previously reported missing by his family after last being heard of near the crash site, has been located, according to FOX 29.

Investigative work regarding the crash continues at the local, state and federal level. A preliminary report on the crash should be available “within 30 days,” Duffy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parker said she has visited two people and their families in the hospital, and has thanked emergency medical professionals. She held back tears when asked about viewing additional footage of the crash, and could not imagine how much worse it would have been had the jet hit a gas line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.