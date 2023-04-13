Northwestern University orders shelter-in-place after Chicago-area beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A shooting at a Chicago-area breach Wednesday night prompted Northwestern University to order the school’s Evanston, Illinois, campus to shelter-in-place.

Evanston Police said three male teenagers where shot at Clark Street Beach near the school’s campus around 8:30 p.m. local time. An 18 or 19-year-old was killed, a 15-year-old was left in critical condition and another 15-year-old suffered a minor gunshot wound.

Police clarified that the victims were not students or affiliated with Northwestern University and the shooting did not happen on campus.

Northwestern said the shelter-in-place order was lifted around 10 p.m. local time after police said the suspects were no longer in the area.

“The emergency near the Evanston Campus has been lifted and is all clear. There is no danger to life safety at this time and no longer a need to shelter in place,” the school wrote on Twitter.

Police said they are searching for two offenders that fled on foot and then in a vehicle.

Police said no suspects were in custody as of Wednesday night.

“The incident does not appear to be a random act,” Evanston PD tweeted. “Even though there is no indication of danger to the public EPD advises caution and to report anything suspicious.”

Northwestern’s Evanston campus is about 14 miles north of downtown Chicago.