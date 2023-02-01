Northwestern Georgia home drug overdose leaves 3 dead

Three people were found dead in a northwest Georgia house on Monday from suspected drug overdoses.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the most likely cause of death was from smoking or inhaling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Dried psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and methamphetamines were also found in the Kensington house, Wilson said.

The deceased were identified as Donald Ray Wallin, 70, and Kevin Leroy Walker, 55, both of LaFayette, and Carla Joann Quillen, 37, of Menlo.

GA POLICE OFFICER SHOT WHILE RESPONDING TO A SHOOTING INSIDE A MOBILE HOME PARK

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Someone called officials on Monday to report that the three were unresponsive. First responders surmised that the three had died hours earlier.

Wilson said no arrests have been made.

“It is our desire to search out and find the persons responsible for the drug being at this home,” Wilson said, “for the individual that ultimately sold the product and caused the deaths.”

Three people who overdosed on fentanyl in neighboring Catoosa County on Sunday were revived after an opioid-overdose antidote was administered. Wilson said he knew of no connection to the deaths in Walker County.