Northwest faces wildfire risk as hot, dry weather continues

Fire weather conditions remain elevated across the interior Northwest and Northern Rockies on Tuesday as dry, hot weather combines with the threat of lightning strikes.

Red Flag Warnings and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect.

Heavy downpours and flash flooding will continue to threaten the Southwest this week as daily monsoonal thunderstorms develop.

Flash Flood Watches will be posted throughout the day as rain moves in.

Scattered storms also will be possible over the Gulf Coast, Florida and the Northeast.