Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight.

Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots.

Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week.

Please take extra precautions and limit your time outside especially for those that are susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will linger along the coast and bring heavy rainfall and flooding over the next few days.

The Southwest will also see on-and-off showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.