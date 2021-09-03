Northeast, Mid-Atlantic see calmer weather; potential flooding in Central US, Midwest

The U.S. will see an overall calmer weather pattern as we head into the Labor Day weekend.

IDA REMNANTS BRING DEATH, DESTRUCTION TO NORTHEAST, DAYS AFTER STORM SLAMMED GULF COAST

A cooler, drier air mass is forecast to settle into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic following the historic and devastating rainfall that caused incredible damage and loss of life.

Calm weather will continue through the holiday as people clean up.

Still, it will take some time for rivers and streams to begin to recede.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Central U.S. and Midwest, with the possibility for some severe weather conditions and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

BIDEN TO VISIT HURRICANE IDA DEVASTATION IN LOUISIANA ON FRIDAY

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will also pop up along the Gulf Coast.

Temperatures are still warm with humidity making it feel even warmer over areas still without power from Ida.

The West Coast, however, should remain dry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Air quality alerts are still up for the Northwest into the Northern Rockies and California due to ongoing wildfire smoke.