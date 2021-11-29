Northeast, Great Lakes to get snow this week

We’re watching three Alberta Clipper systems that will impact the Great Lakes and Northeast this week.

Moisture will be limited with these quick moving storms, but some snow will pile up along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

More heavy rain and mountain snow are expected for the Northwest this week.

TEXAS GOVERNOR GUARANTEES LIGHTS WILL STAY ON THIS WINTER

Flooding will be imminent where past rainfall has brought rivers into a major flood stage.

The next storm could bring over a foot of rain this week.

Incredibly warm temperatures for this time of year also broke records over the weekend for some of the Western states. Temperatures will warm up for much of the country with an elevated fire risk for California.

Meanwhile, chilly air across the East continues this week.