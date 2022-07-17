North Las Vegas Airport planes crash after colliding, killing 4, officials say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two planes, each carrying two people, collided and crashed Sunday afternoon at the North Las Vegas airport, officials say.

A single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern at the airport around noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

While the crash is still being investigated, preliminary information suggests that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172, the FAA said.

The Piper crashed in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond, according to the agency. Two people were aboard each aircraft, they said.

NLVPD Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas confirmed the crash to FOX 5 Vegas, saying his department received the call a 12:04 p.m.

“At this time it is still very preliminary and I’m unable to confirm any deaths,” he said in a statement.

Footage circulating online showed what appeared to be the mangled remains of an aircraft smoldering in flames on the tarmac of an airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.