North Dakota woman gets life for role in love triangle murder plot

A Bismarck woman was sentenced Friday to life in prison with a chance of parole for plotting with another man to kill her husband to collect life insurance payments.

Nikki Entzel, 41, was convicted in October of killing her husband, Chad Entzel, 42, on Jan. 2, 2020 at their home northeast of Bismarck. Authorities said Entzel died of gunshot wounds to the head and the house was set on fire to cover up the slaying.

She was sentenced Friday for three conspiracy convictions, including murder, arson and evidence tampering, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr said she must serve at least 85% of her sentence — at least 36 years — before being eligible for parole.

Prosecutors alleged Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard, 42, of Belwood, Ontario, Canada, were in a relationship and plotted Chad Entzel’s death.

Howard was sentenced in February 2022 to at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felonies. He must serve at least 21 years before being eligible for parole.

Authorities in May 2021 dismissed a murder charge against him when an evaluation of the gun did not confirm Nikki Entzel’s claim that Howard shot the victim.