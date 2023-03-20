North Dakota police officer trudges through waist-deep snow to rescue injured owl

A Fargo, North Dakota police officer trudged through waist-high snow to rescue an owl with a broken wing, before getting it the veterinary care to recover.

The Fargo Police Department said in a post on Twitter last week that an officer responded to reports of an injured animal, and when the officer arrived, she found a large great horned owl with a broken wing outside a home.

The department noted that it does not typically manage wildlife calls, but because the owl was injured, the officer decided to act.

The officer contacted the North Dakota Game and Fish Department for approval to rescue the injured bird, and once granted, she moved her way through waist-high snow to get to the winged animal.

When the officer got closer, the bird jumped down into a window well, so the officer went back to her vehicle, grabbed a net and captured the owl.

Once the owl was secured in the police vehicle, the officer transferred it to the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, which is the closest raptor rehabilitation facility to Fargo, 50 miles away.

The owl is expected to get veterinary care for its broken wing at the zoo.

An identification tag on the owl’s leg indicated that it was born in 2022 and traveled from Swift Current in Saskatchewan, Canada.

