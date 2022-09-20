North Dakota man kills teen with vehicle after political dispute, claims victim was Republican ‘extremist’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Dakota man charged with killing a teenager using his vehicle has reportedly admitted to intentionally hitting him after a political dispute, claiming the boy was part of a Republican “extremist group.”

Shannon Brandt, 41, killed 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson early Sunday in McHenry with an SUV in an alley, KVRR-TV reported. He is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Brandt reportedly called 911 to report the crash, authorities said. Authorities said he was allegedly drunk at the time.

NORTH DAKOTA AG RULES POLICE WERE JUSTIFIED IN USE OF DEADLY FORCE AGAINST MAN HAVING MENTAL-HEALTH CRISIS

Court documents said he told a 911 dispatcher the teen was part of a Republican “extremist group” and was calling people to go after him following an unspecified political argument.

Ellingson’s mother told police her son called her before the crash, asking if she knew Brandt. She said she did but that she did not believe her son knew him.

Brandt fled the scene of the incident and was arrested at his home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP