North Dakota man fatally shot in standoff with police

A Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff, said Cass County sheriff’s officials.

According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.

Deputies arrived at a Mapleton home and heard gunshots. An alert was sent to neighbors to shelter in place and additional law enforcement was called to the scene as a standoff began.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner, the incident commander, described negotiations with the man who had barricaded himself in the home as “up and down” over a long period.

The man told negotiators he was going to come out with a gun, did so about 2 p.m. and was shot, Jahner said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, KFGO reported.

Jahner said four officers fired their during the incident. All four were from the Fargo Police Department and were on scene as part of the Metro Street Crimes unit.

It’s not known which officer or officers fired the fatal shots and not clear if the victim fired any shots. Jahner said he did not believe the victim’s father and brother, who had been on scene attempting to help communicate with him, witnessed the shooting. The man has not yet been identified.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the case.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Cass County in less than a month. Two have been fatal.