North Dakota family sells bath bombs to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day

For the Klein family, March 21 isn’t just another day.

It’s World Down Syndrome Day, and it holds special meaning for the family whose son, Brody, was born in July 2011 and diagnosed with Down syndrome, Jen Klein told Fox News.

When Brody was born, the mother of four living in Mandan, North Dakota, admitted she didn’t know anyone with Down syndrome and didn’t even realize there was a day dedicated to bringing awareness to the genetic disorder.

Shortly after Brody was born, the family connected with Designer Genes, a local group that supports families with children who have Down syndrome.

“It’s just nice to know other families in your community know what you’re going through,” Jen said. “There is always someone you can call and ask for advice or quite honestly vent about the challenges and struggles that go along with our journey … but most of all share stories of milestones and achievements.”

For the last several years, the Kleins have spent countless days raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day through random acts of kindness in their Mandan community.

This year, they decided to take it a step further.

“I just want people to know that just because somebody looks different on the outside, they are a human being, just like you and I on the inside,” Jen told Fox News. “They have a heart, they have a mind, they have a spirit and they are going to be who they want to be.”

In an effort to spread that message, Jen decided to sell homemade bath bombs. Proceeds wll be donated to Designer Genes on March 21.

Every night for the past month, Jen has sat at her kitchen table for roughly an hour molding Brody’s Buddies Bath Bombs to try and fulfill the many requests coming into the Brody’s Buddies Bath Bombs Facebook page,

With the help of Brody and other family members, she makes an additional 30 to 40 bath bombs.

Jen says she has been getting dozens of orders from people all over the country.

“I didn’t expect for this to go this far and this big … my heart is just full with all of the people reaching out to me,” she said.

So far, the family has raised over $500 with just under a month to go.