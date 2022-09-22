FOX News 

North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 21

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky For Life – 8-19-25-28-35, Lucky Ball: 10

Cash5 – 2-3-6-25-40

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $301,000,000

The estimated Powerball jackpot is $270,000,000

Pick 3 day – 1-5-2, Fireball: 4

Pick 3 Evening – 9-3-4, Fireball: 7

Pick 4 day – 9-5-0-8, Fireball: 4

Pick 4 Evening – 0-6-4-1, Fireball: 2

Powerball – 6-33-34-45-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $270,000,000

