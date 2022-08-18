North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 17
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life – 04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15
Cash5 – 03-06-18-20-40
Mega Millions – Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000
Pick 3 day – 9-7-0, Lucky Sum: 16
Pick 3 Evening – 0-7-2, Lucky Sum: 9
Pick 4 day – 0-4-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10
Pick 4 Evening – 1-8-0-6, Lucky Sum: 15
Powerball – 23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
