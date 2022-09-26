FOX News 

North Carolina’s lottery numbers for Sunday, Sept. 25

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Lucky For Life – 4-5-17-39-41, Lucky Ball: 15

Cash5 – 11-18-25-37-38

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $325,000,000

The estimated Powerball jackpot is $285,000,000

Pick 3 day – 3-6-5, Fireball: 3

Pick 3 Evening – 3-1-6, Fireball: 1

Pick 4 day – 3-5-7-5, Fireball: 3

Pick 4 Evening – 5-2-1-5, Fireball: 4

Powerball Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

