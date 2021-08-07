A 70-year-old woman’s remains were found in her basement entombed in concrete earlier this month and police are now searching for her live-in caretaker in connection with the homicide.

Lynn Gay Keene’s family filed a missing person report on July 30, about six weeks after they last heard from her on June 14.

Officers from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office went to her home in Linville Falls, North Carolina, and discovered that Keene’s 2000 Lincoln Town car was missing. Three days later on Aug. 2, the Cherokee Police Department found Keene’s car abandoned about 100 miles southwest of her home.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation then got a search warrant for Keene’s home and made the grim discovery.

“During the search detectives and SBI agents found human remains entombed in concrete in the basement of the home,” a spokesman for the Avery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “An autopsy was performed on the human remains that were located and it was determined through dental records that the remains were that of Ms. Keene. The autopsy also concluded that the cause of death was a homicide and that Keene did not die of natural causes.”