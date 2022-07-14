North Carolina woman murdered at ATM had heart of ‘pure gold,’ family member says: ‘She was one in a billion’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Carolina woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at an ATM in Charlotte.

The incident happened at around 5:48 a.m in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte. Karen Baker, 48, was identified as the victim and suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Fox News that it believes the shooting was a “random act” that began with a robbery.

The spokesperson added that there are no suspects in custody.

Cortney Eckhoff, the niece of Baker, told Fox News Digital that her aunt had a heart of “pure gold.”

“She was an amazing woman, she inspired so many people and was a beautiful soul, she was the last person I know that deserved this. She would have given anyone the shirt off her back. And I’m sure she would have given the horrible person that shot her anything she had. Because her heart was pure gold! She was the most incredible person I knew,” Eckhoff said.

Eckhoff told the Charlotte Observer that Baker had three grandchildren as well as a daughter and three sons.

Baker’s family released a statement to Fox 46 Charlotte, saying that Heaven has gained “one of the strongest, most loving, caring people you could ever meet.”

“I’m sorry but our family has lost the matriarch of our family. Heaven has gained one of the strongest, most loving, caring people you could ever meet. She was loved by army’s. She would move mountains for a stranger. She was one in a billion,” the statement read.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Major Brian Foley said authorities would seek justice in the case.

“It’s heinous and it’s disgusting and it pains me to have to stand up here and talk to people about that but we want to find justice for this,” Foley said. “We want to find people that killed this poor woman and certainly hope the justice system will help.”

Detectives with the police department’s homicide unit are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide unit detective.