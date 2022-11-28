North Carolina woman dies vacationing in Mexico: here’s what we know

It’s been one month since an American woman died after suffering a beating while vacationing with her friends at a resort in Mexico.

Shanquella Robinson, 25, of North Carolina, was found dead in the city of San Jos? del Cabo on Oct. 29 after traveling to the resort area with six friends the day before.

In the weeks since, Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against another American woman suspected of killing Robinson.

IDAHO MURDERS: MAJOR RUMORS POLICE HAVE SWATTED DOWN

A video apparently taped at the luxury villa in San Jos? del Cabo shows the woman appearing to beat Robinson. The video has been reposted many times on social media sites. In it, a man with an American accent can be heard saying, “Can you at least fight back?” He did not appear to intervene in the beating.

The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was traveling with. The group Robinson was traveling with left Mexico after she was found dead in a rented villa.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING COUPLE, BITING VICTIM’S FACE TO GO TO TRIAL AS JUDGE WEIGHS INSANITY PLEA

On Thursday, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said they had approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico. State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya said the suspect was also an American but did not identify her.

Local prosecutor Antonio L?pez Rodr?guez said the case was being treated as a potential homicide and an arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect.

Charlotte, North Carolina news outlets reported that the people Robinson was traveling with gave differing versions of how she died, but that an autopsy revealed she died of a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

IDAHO INVESTIGATORS RULE OUT CONNECTION BETWEEN COLLEGE MURDERS AND OTHER UNSOLVED STABBINGS

Discussing the case on Fox News Sunday, former FBI agent and FBI profiler, Mary Ellen O’Toole said the suspects who were involved in the altercation will likely face charges as well.

“Over here, they’ve probably already been interviewed by the FBI, and if they’ve lied to the FBI, that’s a felony. So, they could be charged with that,” O’Toole said. “It’s a very serious situation and they may feel that they’re so deep into this that they don’t know what to do. But the fact of the matter is they really have to start telling the truth about what happened because there is legal jeopardy for them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has contacted the FBI Charlotte Field Office for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.