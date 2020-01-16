North Carolina standoff ends after 8 hours with suspect's death, police say

An eight-hour standoff in North Carolina between a man in a camper and law enforcement officials ended with the death of the suspect early Thursday, authorities said.

“I don’t know exactly how the call originated, but once our officers got on the scene, the suspect did start shooting at officers,” Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell told the Watauga Democrat. Howell did not immediately release the suspect’s name, the report said.

Police shut down a section of Highway 221 because of the standoff but the roadway was reopened shortly after the incident ended.

Multiple Ashe County agencies as well as officials from surrounding areas were dispatched to the road closure and the standoff incident, including the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments. In addition, the Wilkes County bomb squad was also put on alert, the Democrat reported.

Police scanners also indicated residents of multiple surrounding homes were evacuated by officials during the standoff.