North Carolina shooting outside hotel leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A Saturday night shooting outside a North Carolina hotel has left three people dead and two others wounded, according to reports.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada in Fayetteville just before 9 p.m. ET, authorities said. One person was found dead at the scene while two others died at a hospital, WNCN-TV of Fayetteville reported.

Both surviving victims were in critical condition, according to WTVD-TV of Durham, North Carolina.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Fayetteville police said the circumstances that led to the shooting were still under investigation, according to WNCN.