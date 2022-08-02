North Carolina shooting leaves 3 deputies injured, suspect dead after nearly 9-hour standoff

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three North Carolina deputies were shot Monday morning as they attempted to deliver paperwork, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies had arrived at a home in Dudley to serve involuntary commitment papers when the suspect opened fire, beginning an hours-long standoff. The shooting took place at around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities confirmed at a news conference that the suspect, identified as Jourdan Hamilton, had been found dead inside the home from an “apparent fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The body was discovered when SWAT team members entered the home after a nearly 9-hour standoff.

Hamilton had barricaded himself inside the home. He was the only person inside.

Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie said Monday night that Sgt. Matthew Fishman was in critical condition. Cpl. Andrew Cox and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were in stable condition.

“Nobody expects to go into work and be shot at, but this is what our men and women do on a daily basis. It’s unfortunate that this one turned out this way,” Gillie said.

A reporter asked Gillie about law enforcement’s communication with the suspect during the standoff.

“I can’t release much of that, we did have SWAT teams on scene that were attempting to make contact with the individual,” he said. “And so, you know, we had reason to believe that he was still inside at the time, that’s why we were out here as long as we were, and then once we had information that suggested otherwise is when they decided to approach the home a little bit closer.”

Gillie did not say who submitted the involuntary commitment order.

Hamilton had received misdemeanors for communicating threats in 2021 and resisting an officer in 2019, North Carolina Department of Public Safety records revealed, according to Fox 8.