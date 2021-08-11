A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his father inside a home in Gastonia, North Carolina, the man’s family said.

Fox 46, citing the family, reported that Markovia Durham, who was 29, was sitting on a couch eating dinner at the time of the shooting. The family said the boy picked up the gun and shot him in the back. Durham suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the report said. The Gastonia Police Department are investigating.

The shooting occurred at 8:45 p.m. and Durham was found dead when officers arrived. WSOC-TV reported that the boy was visiting his grandmother with his parents when he played with the gun. The boy was very close with his father, the family said.

The WSOC-TV report said police did not confirm the boy’s involvement in the shooting. Police did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.