North Carolina sanctuary worker attacked by wolves, same preserve where lion killed intern in 2018

A worker at the same exotic animal preserve where a lion killed an intern in 2018 was attacked by two juvenile wolves on Saturday.

The Conservators Center, located in Burlington, N.C., said a professionally-trained animal keeper was performing “routine activities” with two of the Center’s wolves when he was bitten.

The attack happened within the wolves’ secure enclosure, separated from the public tour path by multiple fencing barriers, the Center said in a statement.

The Center called 911 and the animal keeper was transported to a local hospital for medical care. The preserve also called Caswell County Animal Control and the juvenile wolves were put into quarantine for 10 days.

Police reports cited by WRAL identified the employee as Hayley Quay. The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 8 that Quay was bitten on both arms and her right thigh, though her injuries are not life-threatening.

“The Center continues to have as its top priority the safety of its public guests, volunteers, and employees, and the Center is confident that it provides a safe environment for all who visit and work at the center,” the preserve said in a statement.

Fox News has left messages with the Conservators Center and Burlington Police Department seeking comment.

In December 2018, Alexandra Black, a 22-year-old intern who had been working at the Conservators Center for only two weeks, was mauled to death by a lion after it got loose from a locked space.

Black suffered multiple traumatic deep lacerations to her neck, resulting in “significant blood loss,” WRAL reported.

Officials from the wildlife conservatory wanted to tranquilize the lion but after three darts the animal did not slow. Deputies eventually shot and killed the animal.

The Conservators Center closed after the fatal incident but reopened a month later.